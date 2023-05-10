Ensure welfare schemes reach the eligible: MP Reddeppa

Chittoor: The district administration should ensure that the fruits of government’s welfare schemes reach the eligible persons, said MP N Reddappa. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced a number of welfare and developmental schemes in the State for all sections of people irrespective of caste, creed, community, religion or affiliation to any political parties.

The MP participated as the chief guest at the release of ‘Jagananna Prabhutva Sankhema’ calendar 2023-24 designed by the Information and Public Relations Department at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddappa said that the YSRCP government has successfully completed four years term giving priority to the uplift of SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities.

Thrust has been given for strengthening the education and health sectors. No Chief Minister has introduced so many welfare schemes in the country, the MP said.

District Collector S Shan Mohan, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, SP Y Rishanth Reddy, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, DCCB chairman M Reddamma, Chittoor Mayor B Amuda, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, DRO N Rajasekhar, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.