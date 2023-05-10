  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ensure welfare schemes reach the eligible: MP Reddeppa

MP N Reddsppa, District Collector S Shan Mohan, SP Y Rishanth Reddy, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu and others releasing the Jagananna Prabhutva Samkshema calendar at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Tuesday
x

MP N Reddsppa, District Collector S Shan Mohan, SP Y Rishanth Reddy, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu and others releasing the Jagananna Prabhutva Samkshema calendar at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Tuesday

Highlights

Says the YSRCP govt is committed to the uplift of SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities

Chittoor: The district administration should ensure that the fruits of government’s welfare schemes reach the eligible persons, said MP N Reddappa. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced a number of welfare and developmental schemes in the State for all sections of people irrespective of caste, creed, community, religion or affiliation to any political parties.

The MP participated as the chief guest at the release of ‘Jagananna Prabhutva Sankhema’ calendar 2023-24 designed by the Information and Public Relations Department at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddappa said that the YSRCP government has successfully completed four years term giving priority to the uplift of SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities.

Thrust has been given for strengthening the education and health sectors. No Chief Minister has introduced so many welfare schemes in the country, the MP said.

District Collector S Shan Mohan, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, SP Y Rishanth Reddy, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, DCCB chairman M Reddamma, Chittoor Mayor B Amuda, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, DRO N Rajasekhar, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X