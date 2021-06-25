Ensure WHO standard medicines in all govt hospitals: CM Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to ensure that all medicines used in government hospitals, including ESI hospitals, meet GMP and WHO standards.

During a review meeting on Covid Control and Vaccination, the Chief Minister said special attention should be paid to sanitation in hospitals. There should be regular monitoring of food provided to patients, maintenance of hospitals and medical infrastructure. He instructed the authorities to prepare a SOP to ensure quality service. A special officer must be appointed to see that all hospitals have access to infrastructure, proper sanitation, monitoring of attendance of doctors, nurses, and other staff.

Discussing on Nadu-Nedu in hospitals and Health Hubs, the Chief Minister said that maintenance should be prioritised in all the works that were taken under the Nadu-Nedu initiative and ensure that patients receive better quality services.

He said that all the Aarogyasri, 104 and 108 bills must be paid within 21 days. Regarding Health-Hubs, officials gave a report explaining that more people were going to other states for cancer, heart disease and paediatric surgeries. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure that medical services for these ailments are made available here.

He asked them to prioritise establishment of specialty hospitals in the hubs.



The Chief Minister said that the construction of 16 new medical colleges, revamping the existing 11 medical colleges and bringing up Health Hubs will strengthen the health sector in the state. He directed the officials to expedite the works of construction of 16 new medical colleges and complete them on a war-footing. He told the authorities to identify sites for Health Hubs close to the habitats as it would attract investments.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that the number of active cases have come down below 50,000 with only 5.23 per cent of positivity rate, where in six districts it is even less than 5 per cent and with a recovery rate of 96.67 per cent, higher than the national average. The officials informed that 76.51 per cent of beds in private hospitals are occupied by patients under Aarogyasri and the number of calls dropped significantly to 104, with just 1021 calls on June 25.

Referring to black fungus, the officials said that there are about 3,148 black fungus cases and surgeries were performed on 1,095 people and 1,398 were discharged. There are about 237 deaths due to black fungus. As far as oxygen plants are concerned, officials stated that the government is setting up 134 Oxygen Generation (PSA) plants across the state, focusing on establishment of generation plants in hospitals with more than 50 beds. Officials said that 97 plants will be set up by September and the remaining 37 plants are expected to be completed by next March.