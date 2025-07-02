Ensuring social security is the government’s priority

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan stated that the government’s prime objective is to ensure social security for all eligible citizens.

He made these remarks while distributing social security pensions to beneficiaries in Talamarla village of Kothacheruvu mandal under the Puttaparthi constituency on Tuesday.

During the programme, he personally handed over pension amounts to several individuals. These included 4,000 as old-age pension to Kovvuru Venkatamma, 6,000 to differently-abled talent recipient Adevamma (wife of Naganna), and 15,000 to Bukkecherla Nallamma, a polio-affected woman. The Collector interacted with the beneficiaries, listened to their grievances, and issued necessary instructions to officials for redressal.

He stated that the administration is striving to ensure every eligible person receives the benefits of government welfare schemes and urged beneficiaries to make good use of them.

Kothacheruvu MPP Gayatri Devi, MPDO Nataraj, and other local officials were present at the event.