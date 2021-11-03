Entrust protection of trees in schools to students: Collector J Nivas

Vijayawada: District Collector J Nivas suggested to the heads of educational institutions to entrust the responsibility of protecting the trees to the students. He distributed saplings at the Collector's camp office here to the school headmasters and college principals on behalf of the Indian Red Cross Society to plant saplings on the premises of the educational institutions.

The students could monitor the growth of trees year after year if each is given one tree, he said.

Industrialist Kattikunta Satish came forward to provide one lakh saplings to the Red Cross Society and as part of it, he supplied 25,000 saplings which would be distributed to the schools and colleges.

Assistant Collector SS Sobhita, Red Cross Society district chairman Dr G Samaram, district secretary Illa Ravi, DEO Tahera Sultana, the principals of Andhra Loyola College, Maris Stella College, Poti Sreeramulu Engineering College, Prabhas Degree College and Vijaya Institute of Pharmaceuticals were present.

Likewise, headmasters of Ramavarappadu ZP high school, Gandhiji Municipal high school, MAMC High school, SKPVV high school, MK Baig high school, KBC High school, Sarada Ramakrishna high school, VMC high school, AKTP high school,Mohmad Alipuram high schools also attended.