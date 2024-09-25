Enumeration completed transparently

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Srijana announced here on Tuesday that the enumeration of loss caused by the flood was completed in a transparent manner in the limits of 179 ward secretariats and submitted to the government.

She said in a statement that the compensation money would be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer model on Wednesday.

She said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that not a single flood victim should be deprived of the benefit, the enumeration was completed. The names of persons who were not found at the houses at the time enumeration were specially registered on Sunday and Monday.

Some residents of the 38th ward appealed to the officials to include their names in the list of the flood victims. However, 38th ward would not fall in the enumeration and hence the survey was not conducted. Special teams were sent to verify once again and it was confirmed that the ward would not fall in the limits of enumeration. They are not eligible for any compensation, she made it clear.