  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Enumeration of losses begins in Srikakulam

Enumeration of losses begins in Srikakulam
x
Highlights

Paddy and other crops are under water in several mandals while rivers and irrigation projects brim with water

Srikakulam : Cyclonic rains are causing damage to crops, roads, electric poles and other infrastructure. Officials of agriculture, horticulture, panchayat raj, housing, irrigation, health and APEPDCL launched enumeration of loss on Wednesday.

On the other hand, medical and health department officials have launched an awareness drive among people on rain-related diseases to prevent it at an early stage. Due to cyclonic rains water level have increased in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, irrigation projects and canals. Paddy crops are under water in Amadalavalasa, Ponduru, Sarubujjili, L.N.Peta, Jalumuru, Narasannapeta, Hiramandal, Narasannapeta, Polaki, Santhabommali, Kotabommali, Srikakulam rural, Gara and other mandals across the district.

Cotton, green gram, banana and vegetable cropswere also damaged in Ranastalam, Laveru, Etcherla, GSigadam, Meliaputti, Pathapatnam and other mandals.

Roads were damaged in several mandals and bunds got breached for several canals and tanks across the district. Officials of all the departments concerned launched enumeration of rain related damages in all mandals and special officers of the different mandals are supervising the enumeration process. Heavy rainfall was reported in several mandals across the district on Wednesday evening.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick