EO inspects Mada streets galleries

Tirumala: The TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal on Sunday afternoon inspected the galleries of four mada streets to oversee the amenities being provided to the devotees.

TTD has made elaborate arrangements to devotees waiting in galleries since last night to witness the grand Garuda Vahanam.

EO interacted with the devotees and enquired about the Annaprasadam and other facilities being provided to them.

The devotees expressed immense satisfaction.

The EO later interacted with the Srivari Sevaks also and received feedback from them.

The EO lauded the services of Srivari Sevaks and the teamwork of all the deputed staff on the occasion and directed everyone to continue the same enthusiasm till the end of the day, as Garuda Seva is scheduled to commence from 6:30pm onwards and last till late at night.

JEO Veerabrahmam, FACAO Balaji, Deputy CF Phanikumar Naidu and others were also present.