Live
- Moody’s affirms India’s Baa3 rating with stable outlook
- Apple Diwali Sale 2025: Discounts on iPhone 17, MacBook, iPad, AirPods and More
- Asia Cup row: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia asks PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to promptly return trophy and medals
- Shirish Chandra Murmu appointed RBI Deputy Governor
- Govt gets 3,000 complaints of misleading discounts after GST cuts
- Posters demanding Vijay’s arrest appear in Karur after stampede tragedy during TVK rally
- Sanjay Jaiswal threatens Rs 132.24 crore defamation suit against Prashant Kishor
- Credit war erupts over UNSESCO Heritage tag for Bengal's Durga Puja, TMC rejects PM Modi’s claim
- Stay Energised With These Nutrient-Rich Foods During Fasting
- Despite rising power demand in Durga Puja, Tripura continues electricity supply to B'desh: Minister
EO inspects Mada streets galleries
Tirumala: The TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal on Sunday afternoon inspected the galleries of four mada streets to oversee the amenities being provided to...
Tirumala: The TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal on Sunday afternoon inspected the galleries of four mada streets to oversee the amenities being provided to the devotees.
TTD has made elaborate arrangements to devotees waiting in galleries since last night to witness the grand Garuda Vahanam.
EO interacted with the devotees and enquired about the Annaprasadam and other facilities being provided to them.
The devotees expressed immense satisfaction.
The EO later interacted with the Srivari Sevaks also and received feedback from them.
The EO lauded the services of Srivari Sevaks and the teamwork of all the deputed staff on the occasion and directed everyone to continue the same enthusiasm till the end of the day, as Garuda Seva is scheduled to commence from 6:30pm onwards and last till late at night.
JEO Veerabrahmam, FACAO Balaji, Deputy CF Phanikumar Naidu and others were also present.