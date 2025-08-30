EO reviews TTD religious projects

Tirupati: The TTD EO J Syamala Rao held a review meeting on the functioning of all religious projects under the auspices of TTD on Friday at his chambers in the TTD administration building in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO suggested that state-level competitions should be organised to widely introduce Annamacharya San kirtans to the public and that auditions should be conducted in advance. Similarly, he said that special steps should be taken for research on Annamacharya literature in colleges and universities.

He instructed the officials to devise innovative programmes to instill a passion for Annamacharya kirtans among children and youth.

He instructed to start new programmes under the auspices of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad.

To bring back the former glory to Harikatha, the officials were asked to take steps to organise the ‘’Harikatha Vaibhavam’’ programme to be organised on August 31st in a grand manner.

An annual calendar with devotional cultural events should be prepared for each project and devotional programs should be organized regularly in all TTD temples.

He also asked to come out with an action plan to organize Srinivasa Kalyanas in tribal areas.

JEO Veerabrahmam and other project officials participated in this review meeting.