EoDB, tech adoption will spur growth: Experts

Tirupati: Experts at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tirupati zone meeting on 'Ease of Doing Business for Atmanirbhar Bharath' held here on Friday said that the ease of doing business (EoDB) coupled with technology adoption would stimulate growth.

The only way for the industries to become successful was inculcating a growth mindset which is applicable both to the employer and employees and the ability to change over to new norms and scenarios, they said.

The session was held to mark the CII Tirupati zone annual meeting for 2020-2021.

Speaking at the session through virtual mode, CII AP chairman D Ramakrishna said that in view of Covid-19 pandemic technology adoption for industry became faster and exuded confidence that the productivity levels would improve in the coming days. In the present context, it is imperative for the business to meet the rising expectations of customers who, owing to social media, are in a position to know the positives and negatives of any industry and cannot be bluffed.

Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited managing director G J Rao stated that southern districts of Andhra Pradesh have the advantage of attracting investments with well developed ports, road connectivity and availability of cost effective land to industry.

He felt that the Atmanirbhar Bharat package helped to enhance the money circulation in the economy. The government spending on infrastructure would create more employment opportunities, he added.

Sharing institutional perspective at the session, Dr K N Satyanarayana, director, Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati, said that industry and institute should work together for accelerating growth in the manufacturing sector.

Multi-disciplinary approach is essential with evolving technology in present times, he felt.