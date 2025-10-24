EPDCL on high alert

Rajamahendravaram: In view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department, officials and staff of the power department have been put on high alert, said K Tilak Kumar, Superintending Engineer of the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh (EPDCL), East Godavari Circle, in a statement on Thursday.

He said control rooms have been set up at the Rajamahendravaram Circle Office to closely monitor the situation.

All officials and staff are fully prepared to take immediate action in case of any emergencies caused by heavy rains.

Following the directions of the East Godavari District Collector and the EPDCL Chairman and Managing Director, Visakhapatnam, the control rooms will function round the clock in three shifts to ensure continuous monitoring and quick response.

For assistance, the public may contact the District Electricity Office, Rajamahendravaram, at 73822 99960 or 0883-2463354. The Rajamahendravaram Town Division can be reached at 94906 10093, the Rajamahendravaram Rural Division at 94931 78874, and the Nidadavole Division at 83329 73595.

The SE appealed to the public to report any power interruptions caused by heavy rains or floods to the nearest electricity section office, the toll-free number 1912, or the above contact numbers.

He assured that all complaints received will be attended to immediately.