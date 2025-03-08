Equal opportunities ensure women empowerment

Visakhapatnam: Women empowerment comes from providing equal opportunities, institutions in particular encourage women to embrace leadership, observed former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi.

Participating as chief guest in the ‘International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Women Empowerment Cell (WEC) of GITAM Deemed to be University on Friday, Justice Vijaya Lakshmi emphasised that despite constitutional guarantees of equality, prohibition of discrimination and equal opportunities in public employment, awareness and enforcement play a key role in ensuring these rights translate into reality.

She noted that women continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles, with only 10-15 percent of senior positions in India’s corporate sector held by women due to cultural conditioning and hesitation to take up leadership responsibilities.

She urged institutions to provide equal opportunities and encouraged women to embrace leadership roles. Highlighting economic empowerment, she stated that true financial independence comes from entrepreneurship. She urged the younger generation to aspire to become job creators rather than limiting themselves to job seekers. Additionally, she called upon educated women to educate others about legal rights and use legal tools to ensure justice prevails.

President of the institution and Visakhapatnam Parliament Member M. Sribharat underlined that women across the world are excelling as leaders and exceeding expectations in diverse spheres.

Pointing out the existing gap, between strategic advancements and real implementation at community level, he encouraged women to fight back, reclaim their rightful place in society and strive towards justice and equality. The event also saw participation of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Dr. Errol D’Souza, GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane, WEC chairperson Dr. V.B. SriVidya, Convenor Sudha Rajagopalan, and Women Leaders Forum President Surya Hashitha.