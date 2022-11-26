Eradicate gender bias to empower women

Kadapa (YSR District): Joint Collector C M Saikanth Varma has said that empowerment of women is possible only with eradication of gender bias. Addressing the district-level awareness meet against gender discrimination organised by DRDA here on Friday, he said despite women competing equally with men in all sectors, they were facing gender discrimination in society.

To eradicate such a social evil, it is need of hour to create awareness camps in the schools on this issue, he said. Varma urged the Village Associations, Mandal Samakhyas, Velugu groups, women police Self-Help Groups, voluntary organisations to take active part in removing such an issue.

District Rural Development Agency(DRDA) PD Peddy Raju said that government has introduced several schemes to empower women and appealed to people's organisations to come forward to extend their cooperation to the government over achieving gender equality in the interest of women to lead a respectable life in the society.

On the occasion, Joint Collector released a poster on eradication of gender bias. Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) PD Rammohan Reddy, District Panchayat Raj Officer (DPO) Prabhakara Reddy, police officials and SHGs were present.