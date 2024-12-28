ESI team inspects site for setting up hospital

Live
Just In
Nellore: In another forward step related to the establishment of Employees State Insurance Hospital (ESIH), a 6-member team, headed by ESI Reginal Director A Venugopal, inspected 2.18 acres located in the purview of ESI Dispensary, for the establishment of 100-bedded hospital.
The team includes Dr Pradeep, Dattatreya, Ravi Kumar, Karthar Singh Lucky and Leela Kumari.
It may be recalled that during the recent Parliament sessions, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy submitted a representation to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaveeya and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Director General Ashok Kumar Singh, seeking the establishment 100-bedded hospital in Nellore city.
In his letter, the MP informed that the 2,18 acres, which was allocated for the establishment of ESIH earlier, was proposed for other purposes recommended by Insurance Medical Services Authorities, Vijayawada, stating that the 2.18 acres is insufficient for the construction of ESHI. After this, the Central government has ordered an enquiry over issue and to submit a comprehensive report.