Etikoppaka toys tableau to roll along Kartavya Path on Republic Day

Vijayawada: The eco-friendly Etikoppaka toys, the famed traditional wooden toys from the Etikoppaka village in Andhra Pradesh, have been selected for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi for the third consecutive year.

These toys are crafted from locally sourced wood and painted with natural dyes, making them both safe for children and environmentally-friendly materials. Their inclusion in the celebrations showcases India's rich cultural heritage and emphasises the importance of ‘Vocal for Local’ promoting sustainable craftsmanship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed appreciation for these toys, highlighting the necessity of supporting native artisans to preserve ancient traditions.

Etikoppaka village, located on the banks of the Varaha river in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, is renowned for its eco-friendly toys crafted from local ‘Ankudu’ wood and painted with natural colours and lacquer. Historically, these traditional toys were promoted by the Vizianagaram Maharajas. Recently, Etikoppaka toys have gained recognition as a Geographical Indication (GI), highlighting their unique heritage. Despite facing stiff competition from Chinese toys, the demand for Etikoppaka toys has increased due to their non-toxic nature. They are now being exported to the USA and Europe, showcasing their global appeal.

The Etikoppaka tableau consists of toys of Lord Venkateswara, Vinayaka, the Sannayimelam team, a purohit, children’s toys, and artisans making toys which would be part of the tableau that would roll along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Speaking to Hans India an artisan G Satoshkumar (36), who played a key role in the Etikoppaka toys tableau design, said that over 250 families in the village are depending on making the Etikoppaka toys.

Women play a key role in bringing life to these toys by applying natural colours mixing lacquer and these toys are purely non-toxic in nature. He said that toys are proudly used for interior decoration and are the safest toys for children.

The Etikoppaka lacquer toys were selected under ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) an initiative of the Government of India. Under this programme the state government-initiated efforts to bring value addition to traditional toys and to increase marketing opportunities by conducting design development programmes.