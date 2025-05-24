‘Even a palm can be a weapon’

Dharmavaram: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) showcased its strength at the Mini Mahanadu in Dharmavaram, led by TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram. A grand rally from NTR Circle to Maruti Raghavendra Swamy Kalyana Mandapam marked the event, drawing enthusiastic crowds and key leaders including Parliament President Anjanappa.

Sriram was greeted with giant garlands and loud cheers. The event began with tributes to NTR and Paritala Ravi, and homage to Pulwama martyrs. In a powerful speech, Sriram declared, “When war is inevitable, even a bare palm becomes a weapon,” igniting loud applause.

He stressed that his mission was never about personal power. “We didn’t fight to become MLAs; we worked to free people from YSRCP’s grip,” he said, urging supporters not to be misled by distractions and promising better days ahead. Taking a veiled swipe at rivals, he remarked, “Some act innocent while deceiving people. We won’t forget them.”

Sriram emphasized grassroots leadership, asking village leaders to serve boldly. “Let’s move forward with Paritala Ravi’s inspiration. I never forget those who stood by me,” he said. Reassuring the cadre, he promised support regardless of circumstances and encouraged them to ignore criticism and be fearless.

He warned the ruling YSRCP to accept constructive suggestions or face resistance. Sriram also congratulated MLA Balakrishna on the Padma Bhushan and urged strong turnout at the upcoming Mini Mahanadu in Kadapa.

Anjanappa praised TDP’s efforts in Dharmavaram and assured continued support from Chandrababu Naidu and Sriram, hailing the latter’s bold stand against YSRCP. The event concluded with renewed energy among TDP ranks.