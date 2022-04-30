Even mere shaking of mobile phone alerts police, says SP

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg said that the women in distress can alert the police control room even by shaking the mobile, if Disha App is installed in it.

She presented prizes and appreciation letters to the Disha Ambassadors, who helped more women to install the emergency response app in the district, at her office in Ongole on Friday.

As part of the special initiative by the SP Malika Garg, the Prakasam district took a campaign to promote Disha App for the safety and protection of women and girls. The Prakasam police are already selecting three women daily from them who installed the app, as part of the Disha SOS App Lucky Draw Contest.

The department is taking the help of the women police working in the village and ward secretariats, for explaining the features and uses of the app to more women in their vicinity and encourage them to install and use it in emergency situations.

As a new innovative thought from the SP, the district police introduced Disha SOS App Ambassadors. The police are encouraging the women who are already using the app to share their experiences and advantages of the app to the women in their neighbourhood, and families and educate them also to use it.

The department is selecting the women users of the app, who encouraged 50 or more women and girls to install the app, as the Disha SOS App Ambassadors.

On Friday, SP Malika Garg invited B Adilakshmi from Podili, Esther Rani from Pedda Nalla Kaluva and Ch Ratna Kumari from Ongole to her office for referring the app to more than 50 women and girls. She presented the gifts and appreciation certificates to the women in front of the senior police officers from the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that women download the app, and install it by giving their name, address and emergency contact numbers etc.

She said that they can get help from the police in an emergency, by pressing the SOS button on the app, or by shaking the phone.

She invited everyone to become Disha Ambassadors to increase the safety and security of women in the district and announced that they will present the best performers with prizes and gifts from the senior police officers in the state.

The district police officials announced that those who want to become Disha Ambassadors can contact the IT Core SI at 9121102277 for registration and more details.