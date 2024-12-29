Every district to have cybercrime police station

Vijayawada: Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said the police department will set up one cybercrime station in every district to deal with the cybercrimes and stressed upon the need to check the cybercrimes.

He said though the crime rate has decreased in the State due to efficiency of the police department and use of modern technology, the cybercrime cases have increased. Addressing the media at the annual press briefing at the State police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the DGP said 916 FIRs were registered on cyber crimes in 2024 against the 682 cybercrimes reported in 2023.

He said the police department received 7,23,378 calls on cyber crimes from the people in 2024 and the figure was 4,74,391 in 2023.

He said people lost Rs 1,129 crore in 2024 due to cybercrimes and the amount lost was Rs 173 crore in 2023. He said the amount lost has increased by Rs 1,056 crore. The DGP said awareness will be created among the people on cybercrimes.

He said three cybercrime police stations exist in the State and announced that soon each district will get a cybercrime police station. Currently, the cybercrime stations exist in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

He said Rs.225 crore were frozen in the cybercrimes in 2024 against the Rs 49 crore frozen in the cybercrimes in 2023. Referring to crimes against women, the DGP said 1,558 cases of rape and attempt to rape were reported in 2024 against 1,562 in 2023. He said 49 women were murdered in the State in 2024 and 40 in 2023.

Giving details of the road accidents, the DGP said 7,863 persons lost their lives in the road accidents in 2024 against 8,136 in 2023. He said there was decrease in the deaths in road accidents this year. He said 10,373 cases were booked on road accidents in 2024 against the 11,025 cases in 2023.

The DGP said 246 robbery cases were reported in the State in 2024 against the 194 cases in 2023. House breaking cases reported at night were 3,114 against 2,846 in 2023.

There was slight decrease in theft cases in the State. A total of 13,041 theft cases were reported in the State in 2024 compared to 13,441 cases in 2023.

The DGP said 826 persons were murdered in the State in 2024 and 843 persons in 2023. A total of 1,003 attempt to murder cases were registered in 2024 against 1,322 in 2023.