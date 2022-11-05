Every house to get tap connection under Jal Jeevan Mission

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that the government aims to provide safe drinking water through tap connections to every house. He inspected tap connection works going on under Jal Jeevan Mission in Jayavaram village of Tangutur mandal on Friday and later held a meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that tap connections are being provided to each house in all villages and asked the public to use the drinking water scheme in partnership with the locals. He informed them that the government is providing village secretariat staff with test kits to test drinking water quality, to protect public health. The Union government wants to supply every household with safe drinking water by 2023-24 under Jal Jeevan Mission and the State government is implementing Jagananna Swaccha Sankalpam to protect the environment for the next generations, he added.

The Collector said the government is sanctioning Rs 20 lakh for each village secretariat to take up development activities. He advised the public to keep their surroundings clean, segregate wet and dry waste at home, and cooperate with the government in taking up development activities. He said that with the SVAMITVA survey, they would provide a 'Record of Rights' for village household owners and issue legal ownership cards.

RWS SE Mardhan Ali, Tangutur tahsildar Chiranjeevi, MPDO Ajitha, mandal special officer, RWS DE Narasimha Rao, sarpanch M Peramma and others also participated in the meeting.