Every promise will be fulfilled: Minister Bharath

Amaravati: Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath assured that every promise made during elections will be fulfilled without fail.

In a statement on Sunday, the Minister announced that as part of the election promises, ‘Matsyakara Sevalo’ scheme has been launched, increasing financial assistance for fishermen during fishing ban period from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 and releasing the funds. He stated that this scheme will benefit 1,29,178 fishing families. The government has taken this decision to provide financial support to fishermen to prevent hardships during sea fishing ban period, he said.

Bharath questioned the previous government’s claim of spending Rs 300 crore under the Fish Andhra programme, asking if even a single fishing family had benefited from it. He highlighted that in 2014, the Telugu Desam government was the first to introduce financial assistance for fishing families during the fishing ban period, and with the arrival of the coalition government, the fate of fishermen has changed. He noted that between 2014 and 2019, Rs 788 crore was spent on the welfare of fishermen.

The Minister stated that monthly pensions are being provided to 68,396 fishermen in the state, and in case of a fisherman’s death during fishing, Rs 10 lakh is paid as ex gratia.

Additionally, a subsidy of Rs 9 per liter of diesel is provided for boats used for fishing, he said. He mentioned that Andhra Pradesh leads in fish exports and that 29 percent of the country’s fish wealth comes from the state, with 555 fishing villages in Andhra Pradesh. He added that 16.5 lakh people are employed through fishery products. The minister emphasised that fish farming offers numerous benefits and encouraged people to consume fish to stay healthy.