Everyone is looking at Andhra Pradesh over Covid treatment, says Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said steps were being taken to set up an oxygen plant at Adoni and Nandyala hospitals. He said that the government was taking all measures to treat corona in AP in a way that was not available anywhere in the country and hence everyone was looking towards AP. The minister was reviewing with district officials in Kurnool on Monday for the covid. MLAs in the district are said to be cooperating in setting up oxygen beds. He said the government was providing security to the children of parents who died with Corona and appealed the people to cooperate with the corona building.

