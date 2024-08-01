Ex CM Jagan interacts with YSRCP leaders, workers

Vijayawada : YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met party leaders, workers and people at the camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The Pulivendula MLA personally greeted each individual by name and took the time to enquire about their well-being and understand their concerns.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told party leaders and workers not to lose heart and assured them that the party stands firmly by their side. He emphasised the need for moving forward together.



Party workers and people were seen standing in a queue to meet him. Some of them took selfies with him.



This was the first such interaction with party workers and people by Jagan Mohan Reddy since losing power to TDP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Legislature secretary on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s petition seeking orders to give him Leader of Opposition (LoP) status. Justice Cheemalapati Ravi directed the respondents to file counters with full details related to the LoP status and adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

The petitioner argued that he should be given the LoP status as per the rules.

Jagan made Minister for Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav and Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu as respondents in individual capacity.

As the Speaker is the authority to decide on LoP status, the court issued a notice to him.

In a letter to the Speaker on June 25, Jagan Mohan Reddy requested him to recognise YSRCP as the principal Opposition party and him as the LoP.