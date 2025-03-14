Ex DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy calls on CM

Vijayawada : Former chairman of DRDO and president of the Aeronautical Society of India Dr G Satheesh Reddy met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday. During the meeting, he presented an overview of the industrial development opportunities in various parts of the state, particularly in the defence sector. Dr Satheesh Reddy expressed his willingness to support the establishment of industries in the state along with 50 aspiring industrialists. He sought the state government’s support in this endeavour. Responding positively, the Chief Minister assured that anyone willing to invest in the state would be welcomed. He also promised swift approvals, necessary infrastructure, and land allotment for the projects.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Amalapuram MP Harish were also present at the meeting.