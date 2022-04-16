Ex gratia handed over to kin of chemical factory blast victims

Eluru / Nuzvidu / Musunuru: Joint Collector P Arun Babu and Assistant Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy along with Nuzvidu MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Appa Rao called on the relatives of the victims of Porus Laboratories' blast, at the RDO office in Nuzvidu and Musunuru and handed over the ex gratia to them. The cheques were handed over to the relatives of the victims.

A cheque for Rs 50 lakh was handed over to B Sudha Rani, wife of Boppidi Kiran of Akkireddigudem, who perished in the flames in the blast.

The family members of Sayila Nageswara Rao and Chandolu Rajiv, who sustained grievous injuries, were each given cheque worth Rs 5 lakh. The family members of Shaik Subhani were already paid Rs one lakh on Thursday in cash and the remaining Rs 4 lakh were given through a cheque on Friday.

RDO Kambhapati Rajylakshmi was also present.