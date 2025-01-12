Ex gratia payment to kin of victims from today

Tirumala: As decided by TTD Board to distribute ex-gratia to the families of the victims of Tirupati stampede incident, the distribution of cheques will commence on Sunday.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of TTD Trust Board chief BR Naidu at his camp office at Tirumala with the board members on Saturday afternoon.

The TTD Chairman has formed two committees with a few board members to personally visit and distribute the ex-gratia cheques of Rs 25 lakh each to the six families of stampede victims along with the local legislators.

The team visiting Vizag and Narsipatnam includes board members Jyothula Nehru, Janga Krishnamurthy, Panabaka Lakshmi, Janaki Devi, Mahender Reddy, MS Raju and Bhanu Prakash Reddy.

While the committee of board members visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala includes Rama Murthy, Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan, Naresh Kumar, Shanta Ram and Suchitra Ella.

The committees will also verify and gather the job and education details of the respective families to provide one contract job for one person in each family as well as free education in TTD institutions.