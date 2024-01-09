Ex-Maoist member beaten to death

Kurnool: A Maoist member was found beaten to death near RS Pendakal railway station late Saturday night. The 59-year-old man was identified as Pujari Ramudu alias Bheemanna, resident of RS Pendakal village. It was also learnt that he was brother of Pothula Sunitha, MLC and YSRC party women wing president.

According to information, the deceased, Ramudu, was a Maoist member and was associated with Maoist gang for 30 years. In 1991, he was surrendered to the police and since then he was living a normal life. Due to health issues, he used to go out during odd hours and return without informing his family members.

On Saturday, Ramudu went out and did not return despite late night. One of his brothers, Lenin Babu noticed his absence and started enquiring with relatives. After knowing that a body was found near railway station, Lenin Babu rushed to the spot and found out that it was his brother. Some unidentified persons attacked Ramudu with stones, which killed him, and they fled there.

Lenin informed Tuggali police. SI Mallikarjuna along with his staff inspected the spot and shifted the body to Banaganapalle government hospital for postmortem. Police filed a case and took up investigation.