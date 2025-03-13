KCR becomes centre of attraction in Assembly

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was the centre of attraction for some time as he came to the attend the proceedings of the Assembly for the first time after taking oath as MLA. As he left his farm house, rose petals were showered on him and the SUV in which he was travelling.

All the BRS MLAs lined up at the entrance of the Assembly Hall and vied with each other in presenting him bouquets and escorted him to the room of the Leader of the Opposition. KCR discussed the strategies the MLAs should adopt during the session.

He along with BRS MLAs went into the Assembly, sat through the Governor’s address and later left the premises. He did not participate in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. It is being said that he might come to Assembly on March 19 when the state budget would be presented. He deputed T Harish Rao to attend the BAC.

Meanwhile, the BAC decided to present the annual budget 2025-2026 on March 19. The discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address would be taken up on Thursday and Saturday. The Assembly will observe Friday as holiday on account of Holi.

After the presentation of the budget, the House will debate on the demands for at least five days and on the last day, March 27 the government will adopt appropriation bills.

Sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wanted to make some important statements on the financial crisis and the challenges facing to implement the schemes and fulfill the promises made by Congress during the elections in the House.