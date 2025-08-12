Ex-MLA booked for breaching ‘No politics in Tirumala’ rule

Tirumala: Tirumala police have registered a case against former YSRCP MLA and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s maternal uncle P Ravindranath Reddy for allegedly making political statements in Tirumala, in violation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board’s resolution banning political speeches in the hill shrine.

Reddy had visited the Lord Venkateswara temple on Sunday for darshan and later addressed the media outside the shrine. During the interaction, he reportedly criticised the ruling coalition and spoke about political developments in Kadapa district, including the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election. The TTD board, in a recent decision, prohibited political speeches and allegations within Tirumala to protect the sanctity of the temple.

This ban applies to all public representatives and visitors alike. Following a written complaint from Vigilance Inspector V Damodar, Tirumala One Town police registered Crime No 47/2025 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Police said they are reviewing the footage of Reddy’s remarks. Sources indicated that a notice could soon be served to the former MLA, asking him to explain why legal action should not proceed for breaching the ‘no politics in Tirumala’ rule.