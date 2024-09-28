Ex-NGO leader flays govt over failure to fulfil poll promises

Tadepalli: Former president of the State NGO Association N Chandrasekhar Reddy criticised the TDP-led NDA government for failing to fulfill the election promises made to government employees before the elections.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he stated that the employees were ill-treated during the first 100 days of the governance by the coalition government.

He highlighted that despite many pre-election promises, none were fulfilled, and employees faced harassment, including transfers and withheld postings. Senior officials, especially IAS and IPS officers, were reportedly targeted with delays in their appointments.

He also raised the issue of a Dalit professor being attacked by a Jana Sena MLA, which was dismissed with a mere apology. He called attention to Nara Lokesh’s repeated reference to the ‘Red Book,’ describing it as a tool to intimidate employees.

He demanded the government to implement promises such as paying pending PRC dues from June 2023, promoting eligible employees and filling vacancies to reduce work pressure.

He also urged the government to provide housing plots for employees, raise pensions for those over 70, and increase salaries for village secretariat volunteers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

He called for the immediate release of pending dues, including GPF, pension benefits, and DA arrears, and demanded the government fulfill its promise to establish a welfare corporation for pensioners.