Exam Schedule: 85K aspirants to appear for village, ward secretariat exams

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan has said that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of village and ward sachivalayam exams. The exams are likely to start from September 20 and conclude on September 26. Addressing media persons at Sunaina Auditorium on Wednesday, the collector said around 85,910 candidates were aspiring for 1,276 posts of various categories across the district.

Of the total candidates, 40,403 men aspiring for posts, followed by 45,507 female and 1413 physically challenged. The examination will be held at six exam centres in Adoni, Yemmiganur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Allagadda and Dhone. 51,057 candidates would appear in the morning session and 34,853 in the noon session, said the collector.

He further said around 4,000 personnel, 153 chief superintendents, 73 additional superintendents, 156 centre special officers, 72 route officers, 10 district special officer flying squad, 2,614 invigilators, 200 videographers, 989 anganwadi workers, 635 police personnel have been engaged to monitor the exam process. A command control room would be set at Zilla Parishad hall and help desks would be set up at RTC bus stations besides rush areas. The candidates appearing for the exams should abide by the norms of the government.

The candidates should come an hour prior to the exam centre, even a minute late would not be entertained. They should bring hall ticket, passport size photograph, pan card, voter identity card, Aadhar card, driving licence, one of the identity card issued by the government of India.

The candidates have to bring sanitisers, water bottles and masks and they should cooperate with staff for screening before entering exam hall. The collector said covid testing is not compulsory to candidates appearing for the exam.

Over 303 RTC busses have been arranged across the district and the candidates can avail the facility free of cost. The OMR and question papers have been arrived at the district headquarter and they were preserved safely at strongrooms. Over 70 per cent of candidates have downloaded their hall tickets. The collector said the candidates applied to veterinary and horticulture posts without requisite qualification were not eligible to the posts.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that a strong police bandobast has been made at the strong room. Section 144 would be in force at all exam centres. Xerox centres would be kept closed during the exam time.

Stringent action would be taken if any person caught during malpractices, stated SP. Commissioner D K Balaji, joint collector Syed Khaza Mohiuddin, DRO Pullaiah, ZP CCEO Venkata Subbaian and others were present.