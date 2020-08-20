Exams for village secretariat posts from Sept 20: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Vijayawada: The examinations for filling up vacancies in the village and ward secretariats throughout the state would commence from September 20 for seven days.



Addressing the collectors of 13 districts in videoconference on Wednesday, minister for panchayat raj and rural development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy instructed them to make necessary arrangements for conducting the exams.

The minister said that 14 exams for filling up 19 types of posts would be conducted for seven days. There are 14,062 posts village secretariats and 2,146 posts in ward secretariats vacant and all the 16,208 posts would be filled up.

Ramachandra Reddy said that 6,81,664 candidates would appear for the examination on the first day. He instructed the district collectors to make arrangements to identify the examination centres for accommodating 10,63,343 candidates during the seven days throughout the state.

He asked the district collectors to select two or three main centres in each district for conducting the examinations.

However, the exam centres should observe Covid norms and the candidates should appear for the exams in safe conditions. The invigilation staff should be identified and necessary training should be given to them, the minister said.

They need to discuss with the RTC authorities for arranging the buses to bring the students to the exam centres.

Necessary funds would be released for the conduct of the exams, the minister said.