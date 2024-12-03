Except Deepam and pensions, no budget allotment for super six schemes: Botcha

Visakhapatnam: The new NDA government has increased the power charges at Rs 1.25 per unit within six months of coming to power and it will be a burden on the people to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore, said leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana.

Speaking to the media here on Monday along with former ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and former MLA Karanam Dharmasri, the MLC expressed anger over the new government for hiking the power charges. He said that the alliance party assured the people during the election campaign that they would not increase power tariffs. Botcha Satyanarayana demanded the government to bear the extra amount instead of burdening the people.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders who were speaking about the loans mobilised during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure repeatedly availed Rs 70,000 crore loan after coming to power. Also, there is no data on what purpose the loan was utilised, the MLC pointed out.

During YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, Satyanarayana said that there was a DBT system in place and it was more transparent. Now, there are no budget allocations for the super six schemes and no other schemes implemented in the state except Deepam scheme along with pensions disbursement, he criticised.

In the six months’ time, Rs 18,000 crore would have been deposited into the beneficiaries’ accounts directly if the YSCP is in power, he said.

Speaking on financial discipline, he said, “We did clear the dues which were left pending by TDP’s tenure and with our welfare schemes, the purchasing power of the people has gone up.”

The new liquor policy has brought in anarchic bidding and the belt shops have increased across the state, he alleged.

Speaking about Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan’s Kakinada port visit, he said that Pawan’s remarks were very odd. The Minister of Civil Supplies belongs to his party and how can he question the local MLA. If there is any irregularity, the government should take action instead of creating scenes like a movie which is not appropriate, the MLC pointed out.