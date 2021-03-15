Except Tadipatri,YSRCP sweeps 10 civic bodies in Anantapur

Anantapur: It was a day of resounding victory and a clean sweep for the YSR Congress Party in all the municipal towns in the district. The TDP leaders went into oblivion with none to comment on the outcome of civic elections as the magnitude of victory resembled the victory in 2019 Assembly elections for the YSRCP. Barring Tadipatri, the YSRCP gained control over all 10 municipalities including the lone Anantapur Municipal Corporation. The victory in Tadipatri is a technical victory for the TDP as it was a vote personally for the JC Brothers whose contribution for the development of Town was unquestionable. In particular, it was a personal victory for J C Prabhakar Reddy, ex-MLA of Tadipatri.

In fact, he has a sway over the urban voters for more than three decades and his personal contribution in taking Tadipatri to towering heights of being awarded the second best municipality in the country. The civic body is a leader in development not only in the state but also in the country. It is not a TDP victory but a personal victory of Prabhakar Reddy. In fact, Tadipatri is the lone municipality won by TDP in the entire state. In a tough neck to neck fight between the YSRCP and TDP, the TDP has won 18 while the YSRCP won 16 municipal wards. Two independents also won who are likely to support the TDP.

For YSRCP it was an unprecedented clean sweep in the history of Anantapur Municipal Corporation. Of the total 50 corporation wards, the YSRCP won 48 wards leaving just two wards for independents. That means for the first time in the corporation history, TDP has no representation in the civic body. It is not just TDP but there is no opposition for YSRCP in the municipal body. The TDP which dreamt of recapturing the corporation did not even win a single ward.

In Kalyandurgam, YSRCP bagged 19 wards while TDP won 4 wards. In Gooty, it was a clean sweep for YSRCP with 24 for YSRCP and just one for TDP. In Guntakal, it was 28 for YSRCP and TDP 7. In Rayadurgam municipality, the YSRCP won in 30 wards while TDP in a mere 2 wards. In Hindupur town, there is no impact of Nandamuri Balakrishna as the YSRCP won in 29 wards leaving just 6 wards for TDP and MIM 1 seat. In Madakasira, it is YSRCP 15 and TDP 5. In Kadiri, YSRCP 30 and TDP 5. In Puttaparthi town, YSRCP 14 and TDP 6 while in Dharmavaram Textile town, it is a clean sweep for YSRCP. The YSRCP won in all 40 municipal wards. YSRCP made a clean sweep in Anantapur and Dharmavaram.