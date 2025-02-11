Excise commissioner clarifies on MRP increase

Vijayawada: Excise commissioner Nishant Kumar issued a statement here on Monday addressing misinformation being circulated regarding increase in prices of liquor. He said the actual price hike is only Rs 10, adding that irrespective of the brand or size (quarter/half/full bottle), the price of all bottles has increased by only Rs 10.

He clarified that there is no increase in MRP of Rs 99 brands or any type of beer. “Some misinformation is being circulated about price increasing by Rs 15 or Rs 20. It is not true. Public is requested to beware of facts,” he said, adding that direction will be issued to all shops to display revised prices.