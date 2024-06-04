Excitement over fate of five women candidates

Rajamahendravaram: There is excitement over winning chances of five women candidates who contested from three districts under the joint East Godavari. In terms of polling patterns, exit polls, and other estimates, the effect of independent and other party candidates is going to be nominal in the situation where the competition is only between NDA and YSRCP candidates. Therefore, women candidates of the parties who are likely to succeed are being considered.

Daggubati Purandeshwari, BJP State President is in the fray as the NDA candidate from Rajahmundry. Yanamala Divya (TDP) is contesting as the Tuni Assembly candidate from the NDA alliance. Varupula Satyaprabha (TDP) contested from Prattipadu. Sitting MP Vanga Geetha (YSRCP) is contesting as the MLA candidate from Pithapuram and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha contested from Gopalapuram.

Jalli Bala Naveena is contesting as an independent candidate from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat. Anusha Yadav contested from the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat as a Bharat Chaitanya Yuvajana Party candidate. There are no women candidates in Kakinada Rural in Kakinada district. No woman participated in the Anaparthi Assembly seat in East Godavari district. There are no women candidates from the P Gannavaram and Mandapeta Assembly seats in the Konaseema district.

In the 2019 elections, 20 women contested in the combined East Godavari district, but only four of them won.

Districts have been redistributed in the last five years. Now in the general election, 28 women candidates contested from the Kakinada, East Godavari, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts of the joint East Godavari.

Based on this, it can be said that the number of female candidates this time has increased slightly compared to the last election. Although more women candidates are contesting in this election, there is no possibility that the number of winners will increase beyond 2019.