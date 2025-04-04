‘Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025’ to strengthen India-US military ties

Visakhapatnam: The Armed Forces of India and the United States officially began ‘Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025’, marking the start of the joint tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise.

‘Tiger Triumph 2025’ underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, strengthening military-to-military cooperation and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region.

The exercise will feature joint planning, integrated field training, medical aid simulations and amphibious landing drills, with the Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group ex Trivandrum Brigade, India’s only dedicated amphibious formation, leading key operations.

A key highlight of this year’s exercise is the participation of the Infantry Battalion Group of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, representing the Indian Army as part of the Amphibious Brigade of the Bison Division.

This formation will play a crucial role in joint amphibious operations, disaster response drills and coordination exercises. On the US side, the exercise features personnel from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 11th Infantry Division (Arctic Wolves) and the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (1st LAR) of the US Marine Corps.

Adding to the amphibious operational capabilities, INS Jalashwa and USS Comstock will participate in the exercise, supporting joint amphibious landings and logistics operations. These large amphibious platforms, along with other tri-service elements from both nations, will play a key role in simulating HADR scenarios, ensuring seamless coordination in crisis response situations.

Senior officials from both sides emphasised the importance of collaborative readiness in addressing regional security challenges and responding effectively to natural disasters.

Through ‘Tiger Triumph 2025’, India and the USA reaffirm their shared commitment to a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific and IOR, while enhancing operational synergy in HADR and crisis response scenarios.