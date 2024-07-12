Expansion of NH-44 set to trigger industrialisation & spur growth in Seema

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The Centre and the AP government together are embarking on expansion of the existing 4-lane national highway No 44 into a 12-lane national highway connecting all the B class metro cities between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

This massive project works would commence this very year, before which land acquisition will be undertaken. This mega-project is expected to trigger in industrialisation and expansion of trade and also transform the region into a logistics hub.

When this happens Anantapur and other Rayalaseema districts will be well connected, making it hassle-free for investors to come into the districts for establishment of business and industry. More so, the farmers can freely market their products. The long talked about horticulture hub would be a reality soon.

Logistics Hub means establishment of a number of transport hubs so that massive heavy vehicles carrying goods need not have to enter metro cities and create traffic congestion.

Goods can be transported through smaller vehicles into the cities. Long and heavy vehicles have a difficult time negotiating through narrow roads blocking regular traffic. To deal with the problem, the logistics hubs are suggested.

These hubs will be established in 50-100 acres of land where hundreds of smaller vehicles will be parked to cater to good transporters needs. The Penukonda-Hindupur- Raptadu- Chilamattur region has already several industrial parks proposals for which APIIC had already created a land bank.

The special economic zones created by APIIC need to be connected to the national highways. The development of NH-44 into a 12-lane road would trigger development and spur growth, creating huge employment opportunities for the educated youth. The Anantapur Chamber of Commerce and the multiple fruit exporters in the district described the proposal to connect the capital to Rayalaseema and Anantapur and also the NH 44 project as a welcome step in the right direction. This step the farmers’ organisations and the Chamber of Commerce feel would spur growth and Vijayawada would emerge as the market city for all district businessmen and farmers.

The NH-44 project would also result in the emergence of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridor. Horticulture Farmers Export Association president Bhaskar Naidu told The Hans India that

more than 500 fruit exporters growing grapes, pomegranates, oranges and vegetables including tomatoes can export their products to any region.