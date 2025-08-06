Expectant fathers take pledge to support breastfeeding

Visakhapatnam: In a novel initiative, expectant fathers encouraged their pregnant spouses to take an oath in support of breastfeeding at an awareness programme organised as part of the ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ celebrations. During the event, medical experts emphasised the importance of breastfeeding and maternal nutrition, highlighting the fact that only 68 percent of mothers in Visakhapatnam currently practice exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, according to the latest NFHS-5 report. They stressed that this percentage can be significantly improved by educating mothers during pregnancy on effective breastfeeding techniques.

The programme witnessed participation of 30 pregnant women and their families. As part of the novel approach, the fathers were seen taking a pledge to encourage and support exclusive breastfeeding for the newborns. The initiative aimed at reinforcing the role of family members in ensuring optimal infant feeding practices. Organised by GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR), the event was held in collaboration with the institution’s women empowerment cell and departments of community medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology.

A key highlight of the programme was a live demonstration using mannequins to showcase appropriate breastfeeding techniques. The event was attended by GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B Geetanjali, dean SP Rao, and women empowerment cell chairperson V Bodhi Srividya, among others.