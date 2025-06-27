Expedite auction of tobacco: MP

Eluru: MP and Tobacco Board Member P Mahesh Kumar has urged the governing body of the Tobacco Board to take into consideration the requests of farmers to start auctions promptly, as nearly 40% of the tobacco is still with the farmers.

He pointed out that compared to previous seasons, the cultivation area especially in the southern region of the state has significantly increased. While Karnataka, considered a market indicator for Andhra Pradesh, is witnessing good prices, the market activity remains sluggish. Participating virtually in the governing board meeting held on Thursday at the Guntur Head Office, the MP proposed to the board to consider starting the auction centres in the first week of July. He also emphasised the need to ensure that every leaf produced by tobacco farmers is purchased.

MP Mahesh Kumar brought to attention the recent Gazette Notification issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which extended the validity of Virginia tobacco crop registration and barn licenses from one year to three years by relaxing board regulations. He stated that this decision, effective from the 2025-26 crop season has brought great relief to tobacco farmers. He mentioned that around 83,500 farmers across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Odisha will benefit from this move.

The MP asserted that the NDA governments at both the Central and State levels are committed to farmers’ welfare and are striving to ensure remunerative prices for the farming community.

