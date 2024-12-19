Expensive liquor brands now at dedicated premium outlets

Visakhapatnam : In alignment with its new excise policy, the Andhra Pradesh government sanctioned a dozen premium liquor stores across the State to provide a better and upscale retail experience to people.

From cheap brands to premium ones, all types of liquor brands are being sold at licensed liquor outlets so far. With masses frequenting the wine shops, people fromelite sections find it inconvenient to visit stores.

To provide relief to them, the AP government is launching premium liquor out-lets to cater to the cream crowd.

As part of it, two stores in Vijayawada, two in Visakhapatnam will be established and one store each in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur will be facilitated within the corporation limits.

Approving them, the excise department issues the store license for a period of five years.

The annual tax to be paid by the licensees under the Retail Excise Tax (RET) for the first-year amounts to Rs 1 crore and it will increase at the rate of 10 per cent every year thereon.

A minimum carpet area for a premium store will come up in about 4,000 square feet. Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) over Rs.1,200 per brand and beer Rs 400 a bottle and above will be made available for tipplers in these stores. However, liquor is not allowed to be consumed at the retail premises.

Besides liquor, cigars, cigarettes, alcohol stuff and soft drinks are allowed to be sold in the retail outlets.

To draw consumers, a shop-in-shop concept will be facilitated with dedicated shelves to display different brands in the stores. The system allows the customers to view a unique display, browsing experience for the brand selection.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 15 lakh should be paid through a demand draft for premium store licence. The excise officials mentioned that applications should be sent by December 31 to get licence for the premium store.