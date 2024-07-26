Expert talk on educational opportunities held

Anantapur: An expert talk programme was organisedon Thursday under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of PVKK Institute of Technology. Prof Ogawa Yoshika, senior Associate Professor at University of Aizu, Japan, was the chief guest at this programme, which was intended to enhance educational opportunities of BTech II and III year students.

Prof Yoshika gave an engaging lecture on ‘Automatic Spectral Classification Map of the South Pole-Aiken Basin’, providing valuable information to students.

Before the commencement of the lecture, Chairman Dr Palle Kishore and Prof Yoshika explored possibility of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between University of Aizu and PVKK Institute of Technology. The programme started with an invocation dance performed by Kumari Sai Himaja. Later, Prof Yoshika was honoured. Dr B Ramesh Babu, Principal; Dr P Deepti Jordan, Convener, IQAC & Vice-Principal; Dr K Manohar Reddy, Administrative Officer; Anand Dampelaand others were participated.