Experts highlight India’s role in shaping global order

Visakhapatnam: Joint secretary, Economic Diplomacy, Ministry of External Affairs, PS Gangadhar said India will play a crucial role in shaping the global order through engagement with multiple channels such as BRICS, G7 and G20.

At the panel discussion on ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh : Vision 2047’ held on Thursday as part of the annual meeting of the newly-constituted state council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) where CII AP elected new office-bearers for the year 2025-26, Gangadhar emphasised the strategic advantage of Andhra Pradesh and its strength towards boosting trade in the eastern corridor. Chairman of CII India @ 100 council Rajan Navani Said progress was made in entrepreneurship and innovation across multiple sectors is leading to advancements in various fields. The utilisation of soft powers such as media, sports, arts, and culture is also proving to be an effective tool in shaping global perceptions and promoting national interests.

Joining the panel discussion in a virtual mode, State Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas appreciated the CII and its industry partners for collaborative efforts towards the development of Swarna Andhra vision.

Founder and CEO of Fluentgrid Ltd G Murali Krishna elected as chairman of the CII Andhra Pradesh, while S Narendra Kumar as vice chairman, among others.

Chief of staff and CSR head - Boeing India & South Asia Praveena Yagnambhat laid thrust on upskilling in the education sector. Even as there are umpteen opportunities for the youth, she highlighted the gap between skills and education that needs to be narrowed down.

Past chairman of CII AP Ch Suresh Rayudu Andhra Pradesh stressed on the reforms required in the school education. He spoke on the impact of AI in transforming the education sector and integrating AI in the curriculum. Rear Admiral RS Dhaliwal from HQ Eastern Naval Command spoke about global competitiveness and integration in achieving self-reliance by the National Defence Industry. He highlighted the growth potential of Indian defence industries production and export opportunities. Also, CII Andhra Pradesh Industrial Safety Excellence 2024 awards were presented on the occasion to 59 companies.