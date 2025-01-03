Experts of Buddhism visit Nagarjunakonda Museum

Vijayawada: A group of experts of Buddhist digital experience museum visited Nagarjunakonda Island Museum and structures on Thursday as part of their study at Buddhavanam project at Nagarjunasagar, informed Dr E Sivanagireddy, Buddhist expert and CEO, Pleach India Foundation.

Dr Reddy briefed the visiting expert team, consisting of five members led by Prof Sarah Kenderdine (New Zealand) on the Buddhist sculptures and inscriptions on display in the museum.

Sivanagireddy has explained the historical details of reconstructed brick structures of Buddhist Stupas, Charityas and Viharas belonging to the Ikshwaku times (3rd century CE).

He also informed the visitors on the recovery of the holy relics of Lord Buddha from the Maha stupa during the course of excavation.

The team visited Maha stupa and Sinhala Vihara where Kamal Hasan, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist and in-charge of the museum explained the historical significance of the excavations conducted by Dr R Subrahmanyam and presented them the brochure on the museum.

DR Syamsundar Rao and Dr Ravichandra, officers of Buddhavanam project also participated in the visit.

Dr E Sivanagireddy, Buddhist expert and CEO, Pleach India Foundation with the visiting Buddhist experts at Nagarjunakonda Museum on Thursday