Experts share inputs on updated RPOs

Visakhapatnam: IN order to achieve the national objective of attaining 500 Giga Watt (GW) of non-fossil based power generation capacity by 2030, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has organised a consultation workshop on updated renewable purchase obligation (RPO) trajectory and compliance process here on Monday.

The updated RPOs serve as a pivotal strategy in meeting national commitments, enhancing energy security and mitigating fossil fuel imports.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, secretary BEE, Milind Deore, Member Thermal CEA, Praveen Gupta, joint secretary (Energy) and CEO APSECM BAVP Kumara Reddy, CMD of APEPDCL Immadi Prudhvi Tej and other stakeholders participated in the workshop held with the support of the Union Ministry of Power.

Speaking on the occasion, Milind Deore mentioned that India has one of the world’s largest renewable energy expansion programmes and it ranks third globally in installed capacity.

Renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) underpin this growth by mandating entities such as DISCOMS and captive power plants to procure a minimum percentage of electricity from renewable sources. Recognising the crucial role of Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) in meeting the national renewable energy targets, Parliament enacted amendments to the Energy Conservation Act in December 2022 and granted Central government the authority to establish obligations for specified non-fossil energy consumption.

CMD of APEPDCL Immadi Prudhvi Tej explained AP’s energy generation capacities particularly on renewable energy generation in the State and existing capacities of solar, wind and other non-fossil fuel capacities. He also spoke about RPO targets and compliance monitoring mechanisms on the occasion.

Director (Finance and HR) from APEPDCL D Chandram explained the developments made on renewable energy and shared his inputs on RPO mechanism.