Experts share tips to celebrate a safe Diwali

Visakhapatnam : Marking the triumph of good over evil, the festival of lights is celebrated among communities with exuberance across various parts of the world. Bursting firecrackers forms a part of the festival tradition. For a majority of children as well as adults, it is the most sought-after activity during Diwali.

Keeping the risk of burn injuries in view, experts share tips on celebrating a safe Diwali. P R K Prasad, a senior consultant and plastic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, underscores the necessity of heightened awareness during this festive period. “Each year, we observe a substantial increase in burn cases during Diwali,” he remarks. “Most of these injuries are entirely preventable through adherence to simple precautions and the implementation of prompt first aid,” he explains.

To safeguard against potential hazards, the doctor says children should never be left unattended with fireworks. It is advisable to opt for cotton garments over synthetic fabrics as the former are significantly less flammable. Ethnic attire, commonly donned during Diwali, is often loose-fitting and thus more susceptible to catching fire, exacerbating the associated risks, he says.

Utilise open spaces that are distanced from flammable materials for lighting diyas and firecrackers, the doctor cautions.

Ensure used firecrackers are soaked in water before disposal to mitigate the risk of accidental ignition.

Meanwhile, ophthalmologists at LV Prasad Eye Institute bring out a list of do’s and don’ts, cautioning revellers to celebrate a safe Diwali. In case of an eye injury, the ophthalmologists recommend seeking immediate medical attention.

They recommend to rinse the eye gently with clean water if any debris gets into it. If possible, place a clean, dry cloth or an eye shield over the eye to prevent movement or additional injury.

Adhere to any instructions given by a medical professional after the initial examination. Refrain from touching or rubbing the injured eye, as this can exacerbate the injury, they caution, adding not to use any home remedies without any professional guidance.

Meanwhile, several voluntary organisations and associations recommend green Diwali celebrations in the city. As part of the pre-Diwali celebrations, Executive Director of Sun International Institute Tourism and Management Asha Jasti advocated eco-friendly festival celebrations. On Wednesday, faculty members and students participated in programmes organised for the occasion.