Just In
Extend financial help to farmers: Kakani
Highlights
Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has appealed the district administration to extend financial help to farmers, whose crops were damaged after Ash Pond water entered their fields
Nellore: Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has appealed the district administration to extend financial help to farmers, whose crops were damaged after Ash Pond water entered their fields. Along with party leaders, he submitted a memorandum to District Revenue Officer Lavanna during Public Grievance Redress System organised at the Collectorate here on Monday.
In his representation, former Minister Kakani has detailed that three days ago a breach developed to Ash Pond at Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station in Nelaturu village of Muthukuru mandal. Ash water entered into prawns ponds and polluted them. He also urged the administration to conduct enquiry over the breach to the Ash Pond.
