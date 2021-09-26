Extend freebies only to genuine beneficiaries

Linking the sale of liquor with Aadhaar card is a welcome step. It will help the governments track sales and curb alcohol consumption.

It can also enforce a limit on the sale of quantity of liquor to any individual buyer. The government will also be in a position to know how much liquor, the BPL cardholders are buying.

Based on this, they can assess and ensure that freebies reach the genuine beneficiaries. Empty bottle littering, which is harmful to the environment, can also be checked.

We can penalise those discarding bottles carelessly.