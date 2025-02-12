Extensive arrangements for devotees visiting shrine through forest route

Srisailam (Nandyal district): In view of the Maha Sivaratri festival, as lakhs of devotees are walking to the Srisailam Maha Kshetram, extensive arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth journey without any difficulties, stated District Collector G Rajakumari.

On Tuesday, she travelled from Kailasa Dwaram in Srisailam through the forest route covering Tummalabailu, Pecheruvu, Nagulooti Gudem and Venkatapuram, issuing instructions to the officials concerned on the necessary arrangements at different locations.

While travelling through the forest route from Tummalabailu to Pecheruvu, the Collector examined large tiger pug marks and enquired about the details from the forest staff.

On the occasion, Collector Rajakumari stated that devotees need to walk a distance of 46 kilometres from Venkatapuram to Kailasa Dwaram. To ensure their convenience, the district administration has taken steps to provide drinking water, shelters, food facilities and medical services at 12 identified locations.

She emphasised that since the forest route falls under the core Tiger Reserve Project, it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the environment.

Since water is a primary requirement for walking devotees, forest officials are permitting them to carry water in 2-litre and 5-litre cans. Additionally, devotees are being advised to dispose of waste only at designated dustbins instead of littering.

The Collector also mentioned that necessary ambulances and medical equipment have been arranged to provide immediate medical assistance to any devotee who falls ill along the forest route.

She further stated that on Monday, a Ministerial committee reviewed and directed officials to ensure that all devotees visiting Srisailam Maha Kshetram have a satisfactory darshan of Lord Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy. As approximately 8 lakh to 10 lakh devotees are expected for the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam, a well-structured plan has been devised to prevent overcrowding, and the necessary facilities are being provided accordingly.

District Superintendent of Poloce Adi Raj Singh Rana, Joint Collector C Vishnucharan, temple executive officer M Srinivasa Rao, DFO Abdul Rauf and other officials accompanied the Collector.