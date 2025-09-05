Eye donation awareness rally held

Visakhapatnam: As part of 40th Eye Donation Fortnight observance that continues till September 10, Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital (SFEH), Naiduthota, organised an awareness rally to promote the importance of eye donation. Flagged off by Dr Nasrin, head of cornea department, alongside K Venugopal, deputy general manager, doctors, staff, and students participated in the rally. Commenced at Gopalapatnam petrol bunk, the procession proceeded to the main hospital at Naiduthota.

Carrying placards, highlighting the significance of eye donation, the participants drew the attention of the passersby along the route. The initiative raised public awareness and reinforced the foundation’s commitment to restoring sight through community engagement. The event was organised with the support of the Visakhapatnam city police, including west ACP Prudvi Raj and Gopalapatnam CI Sanyasi Naidu.