Face recognition attendance system in all govt offices soon: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana said attendance in all government offices will be recorded through face recognition app soon. At first, the face recognition attendance system will be introduced in education department.

He discussed the face recognition attendance system with leaders of teachers' associations at his camp office here on Thursday. Later, speaking to media persons, the minister said that face recognition attendance system will be made applicable right from chief secretary to office subordinate. Stating that teachers' associations need not worry about the introduction of face recognition app, he said the state government was ready to solve any issues in implementation of the new system.

Referring to apprehensions of teachers' associations on the system, Satyanarayana admitted that there was a communication gap on the issue and a meeting was organised with associations to resolve the issues. He said if any employee comes to office late for fourth time, it will be considered as half-a-day leave.

The minister said that out of the total 1.83 lakh teachers, one lakh teachers registered in the app. He said first 15 days will be treated as training period for downloading and registering in the app.

Claiming that theirs is a pro-employees government, the minister said that the state government has been taking certain decisions for the benefit of students. He said if any problems arise in implementing the new system, the government is ready to rectify lapses by discussing with association leaders. They are implementing old rules only and there are no new restrictions imposed in new system, he explained.

However, unions opposing the app-based system submitted a memorandum to him seeking its withdrawal.