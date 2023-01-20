Facelift to Machilipatnam RTC bus station with `3.5 cr

Machilipatnam: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Managing Director and Vice-Chairman Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that Machilipatnam RTC bus station would get a facelift as the Corporation is taking up development works worth Rs 3.5 crore soon.

Along with senior officers, he visited Machilipatnam RTC bus station and inspected platforms, depot, dispensary etc on Thursday.

Later, speaking to the media, the MD said that platforms and depot extension works will be taken up as part of the development works. He said the RTC is planning to use the unused quarters in Machilipatnam. RTC dispensary will be shifted to another location for the convenience of the RTC staff and their families as the staff are suffering during rainy season in the existing location due to stagnation of water, he informed.

Referring to the increase of RTC revenue, MD Tirumala Rao said the RTC is leasing its lands located in prime locations in the State and inviting tenders from interested parties. He asserted the Road Transport Corporation will protect its lands and other properties and create awareness on the services of the RTC.

The MD thanked the passengers for travelling in RTC bus services during this Sankranti festival season.

RTC depot manager Peddirajulu apprised the MD about the depot, earnings, passenger services and facilities available in the depot.

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said RTC was merged with the government in January 2020 and consequently the RTC will provide jobs to the kin of the employees under the compassionate grounds (Karunya). He informed that the RTC has provided jobs to 332 persons during the last 45 days under the Karunya scheme.

RTC executive directors K Brahmananda Reddy, G Venkateswara Rao, district public transport officer Gadde Nageswara Rao and other officials attended.